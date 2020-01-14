Abdul Ghani Majeed moves Islamabad High Court for bail in fake bank accounts case

An accused of fake bank accounts case Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed Tuesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):An accused of fake bank accounts case Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed Tuesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds.

Ghani's counsel prayed for granting post-arrest bail on medical grounds in the petition and said his client was suffering from specific health diseases at the time when FIA arrested him.

He pleaded that cancer cells were being pruduced by his body which necessitated the treatment without any delay.

He prayed that bail for treatment was fundamental right of his client.

He made Chairman NAB, Superintendent Adiala Jail and the Stateas the parties in the petition.

The court has not not yet fixed the plea for hearing.