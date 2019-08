(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Abdul Hafeez Khan has been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Deputy Information Secretary.

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ahmed Jawad has appointed Abdul Hafeez Khan as Deputy Information Secretary of the party.