Abdul Hafeez Leghari posted as Controller Exams SPSC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Abdul Hafeez Leghari, an officer of Ex PCS (BS-19) presently posted as Additional Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Division, was transferred and posted as Controller Examinations of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification, A. Hafeez Leghari was posted as Controller Exams SPSC (BS-19), relieving Shoukat Ali Ujjan, Deputy Controller SPSC of the additional charge.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hafeez Leghari has assumed the charge of Controller Examination, Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday.