UrduPoint.com

Abdul Hafeez Leghari Posted As Controller Exams SPSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Abdul Hafeez Leghari posted as Controller Exams SPSC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Abdul Hafeez Leghari, an officer of Ex PCS (BS-19) presently posted as Additional Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Division, was transferred and posted as Controller Examinations of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification, A. Hafeez Leghari was posted as Controller Exams SPSC (BS-19), relieving Shoukat Ali Ujjan, Deputy Controller SPSC of the additional charge.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hafeez Leghari has assumed the charge of Controller Examination, Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad SPSC

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

2 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

2 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

2 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.