Abdul Hafeez Sheikh To Win Senate Election: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:42 PM

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to win Senate election: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday said that today is the day of democracy and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will win Senate election

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday said that today is the day of democracy and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will win Senate election.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that people's problems were exploited during the outset of elections to secure political gains.

He said that now we should proceed toward elections reforms in the country to strengthen democracy.

He said that the Senate election in Punjab was easily conducted.

Election Senate Punjab Parliament Democracy Media Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

