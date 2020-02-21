UrduPoint.com
Abdul Hafeez Shiekh Thanks China For Supporting At FATF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:48 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shiekh has said that Pakistan give great imporatnce to the friendship with China , especially her support in FATF meeting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shiekh has said that Pakistan give great imporatnce to the friendship with China , especially her support in FATF meeting.He said this during the meeting with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Yao Jing, who calle him on at his office here on Friday.

The both sides reviewed the preparations of theupcoming visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting took place on the instructions ofthe Prime Minister as the government has attached significant importance to this meeting.The Adviser and the Ambassador shared the details of progress of preparation of the upcomingvisit of President Xi Jinping.

The Adviser said that Pakistan values the relations with Chinahighly and would welcome the President with highest respect and regards.

He also thanked theChinese Government on their massive support in the FATF meetings.The Adviser said that China and other brotherly countries have supported Pakistan throughout the Process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks.

The Adviser condoled with the Ambassador on account of the Virus outbreak.The Ambassador said that it is a difficult time for the people of China but we are dealing patiently with the calamity and hoping to overcome it very soon.

The Ambassador thanked Pakistan on the supportin this difficult time.They also discussed progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and measures to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries stating that it was progressing smoothly. Matters of bilateral interest were discussed and both sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation in future.

