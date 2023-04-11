Abdul Hakeem Park opened for public

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan formally inaugurated the Abdul Hakeem Ladies & Children Park here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner said the park was upgraded under the special development programme of the Punjab government.

He said that people should take care of the facilities provided to them and enjoy.

He said that the up-gradation project of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park was in final stages of completion, adding that more such projects were in the pipeline for recreational.

The DC warned that negative activities would not be allowedat entertainment venues.