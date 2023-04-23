UrduPoint.com

Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria Hosts 'Eid Milan Party'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria hosts 'Eid Milan party'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria on Sunday hosted "Eid Milan party" to celebrate and share the happiness of Eidul Fitr with the people of the area.

A large number of people including officers of various departments, public representatives, local dignitaries and elders of the district participated in the party.

The caretaker minister mingled with the people while exchanging Eid greetings with them.

In a welcome address, he said concrete measures were being made to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said efforts had also been expedited to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects which would lead to prosperity and development of the area.

He also recalled that recent floods caused damage to infrastructure, crops and canal systems and as a result, landowners and farmers were facing problems, he added.

In this regard, effective measures were being made to rehabilitate all the damaged infrastructures and resolve the problems of people in those areas, Abdul Haleem Qasuria said.

On the occasion, the people also apprised the caretaker minister about their problems.

Related Topics

Agriculture Milan Lead Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

16 minutes ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

2 hours ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

2 hours ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.