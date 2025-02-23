Abdul Hameed Lone Condemns Indian Forces' Alleged Use Of Rape In Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A prominent Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone Sunday denounced the Indian government and its armed forces in IIOJK for alleged human rights abuses, specifically highlighting the use of rape as a means of subjugation.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, a prominent leader shared concerns about the Indian armed forces' alleged brutality in IIOJK.
He emphasized the use of rape as a weapon, resulting in widespread human rights violations.
The leader expressed deep concern about the safety and well-being of women in IIOJK, who live in fear of losing their dignity and facing increasing incidents of rape.
He further emphasized the injustice perpetrated by Indian courts in handling rape cases, alleging that the truth is often concealed and perpetrators go unpunished, exacerbating the suffering of victims and their families.
In IIOJK, the situation is particularly dire, with allegations of rape and sexual violence being used as tools of oppression by Indian armed forces, he condemned.
The international community must take notice of these egregious human rights abuses and demand that those responsible be brought to justice, he demanded.
He solemnly noted that since 1989, approximately 15,000 women have been raped in IIOJK, alleging that Indian armed forces have perpetrated these heinous crimes as a means of subjugation and oppression.
He further highlighted the heartbreaking plight of families in IIOJK, where many mothers have succumbed to grief and illness while waiting for their disappeared sons.
Moreover, countless widows and half-widows continue to endure unbearable pain and suffering for decades, their lives forever scarred by the trauma of loss and uncertainty.
He made a passionate appeal to the international community, urging world leaders to take immediate action to protect women in IIOJK and elsewhere from the scourge of rape and sexual violence, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility to safeguard human rights and dignity.
Recent Stories
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 POs, three drug dealers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police seize over 7,000 Kites, 6,000 Spools of string in crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Abdul Hameed Lone condemns Indian forces' alleged use of rape in Kashmir5 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, another injured in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Sindh University conducts entrance test for admissions to MPhil , PhD programs6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 18 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district6 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts special training for salt manufacturers6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel vows to accelerate development work by local bodies6 minutes ago
-
Three injured as van plunges into canal16 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurated largest cricket ground in district Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
India-Pakistan ICC rivalry brings explosive excitement to the weekend: report1 hour ago
-
Health experts advise parents to monitor children's mobile screen time to ensure healthy balance in ..2 hours ago