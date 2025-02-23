Open Menu

Abdul Hameed Lone Condemns Indian Forces' Alleged Use Of Rape In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Abdul Hameed Lone condemns Indian forces' alleged use of rape in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A prominent Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone Sunday denounced the Indian government and its armed forces in IIOJK for alleged human rights abuses, specifically highlighting the use of rape as a means of subjugation.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, a prominent leader shared concerns about the Indian armed forces' alleged brutality in IIOJK.

He emphasized the use of rape as a weapon, resulting in widespread human rights violations.

The leader expressed deep concern about the safety and well-being of women in IIOJK, who live in fear of losing their dignity and facing increasing incidents of rape.

He further emphasized the injustice perpetrated by Indian courts in handling rape cases, alleging that the truth is often concealed and perpetrators go unpunished, exacerbating the suffering of victims and their families.

In IIOJK, the situation is particularly dire, with allegations of rape and sexual violence being used as tools of oppression by Indian armed forces, he condemned.

The international community must take notice of these egregious human rights abuses and demand that those responsible be brought to justice, he demanded.

He solemnly noted that since 1989, approximately 15,000 women have been raped in IIOJK, alleging that Indian armed forces have perpetrated these heinous crimes as a means of subjugation and oppression.

He further highlighted the heartbreaking plight of families in IIOJK, where many mothers have succumbed to grief and illness while waiting for their disappeared sons.

Moreover, countless widows and half-widows continue to endure unbearable pain and suffering for decades, their lives forever scarred by the trauma of loss and uncertainty.

He made a passionate appeal to the international community, urging world leaders to take immediate action to protect women in IIOJK and elsewhere from the scourge of rape and sexual violence, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility to safeguard human rights and dignity.

