Abdul Hameed Lone Condemns Indian State Brutality Against Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Abdul Hameed Lone condemns Indian state brutality against farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Kashmiri leader and activists Abdul Hameed Lone Sunday condemned that the Indian government cannot suppress the voice of oppressed people of Kashmir and local farmers for a long time and demanded the international community should play its role for resolving the issues amicably.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the police action against the protesting farmers, including the use of tear gas shells, and sealing multiple entry points to the Capital in unbearable, the Indian government must immediately stop its escalating crackdown on protesters.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

He demanded that the Indian authorities must urgently DE-escalate the situation and guarantee the rights to freedom of expression and movement, adding, Indian authorities needs to stop crushing peaceful dissent and remove all the unnecessary restrictions that hinder peaceful protests in the country.

Talking about Kashmiris he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering from Indian atrocities for the last 76 years and Pakistan always stood by the Kashmiris brethren in crucial times.

Pakistan always supported the Kashmir issue on all international forums and fought two major and three minor wars with India on this issue, he said, adding, Indian policies have exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world.

