Abdul Hameed Mengal assumes charge of Chairman IRSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Member Balochistan Abdul Hameed Mengal assumed the charge of Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) here Wednesday for period of one year.

“In accordance with Chapter-II, Section 4, Clauses (2) & (3) of IRSA Act XXII of 1992, Abdul Hameed Mengal, Member IRSA (Balochistan) has assumed the charge of the office of Chairman IRSA for a period of one year with effect from October, 18 2023”, said a notification issued here.