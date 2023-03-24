Abdul Hameed posted as Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 Prof Abdul Hameed Channar as the Regional Director, Directorate of Colleges, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Channar would replace the incumbent Regional Director Haq Nawaz Abbassi who had been transferred to Government Degree College, Tandojam, in the position of principal.

Channar is currently working as a professor of chemistry at Government Degree College, Tandojam.