Abdul Hameed posted DG Agriculture (Extension) Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chief Agriculture Officer /Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Abdul Hameed (grade-20) has been posted as Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab.

According to a notification, issued by the S&GAD, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Dr.

Ishtiaq Hassan has been immediately posted on the vacant seat of Director General Agriculture Farms and Training Punjab.

Chaudhry Abdul Hameed has wide experience in agricultural extension and his posting as DG will help in transferring modern technology at the door steps of the farmers.

