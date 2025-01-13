Open Menu

Abdul Hamid Nizami Remembered On 27th Death Anniversary As Champion Of Kashmir Freedom Movement

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM

The 27th death anniversary of Abdul Hamid Nizami, a renowned figure in the Pakistan movement and Kashmir freedom struggle, was commemorated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The 27th death anniversary of Abdul Hamid Nizami, a renowned figure in the Pakistan movement and Kashmir freedom struggle, was commemorated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Nizami, a historian, intellectual, writer, and founder of the Sericulture Department in AJK, was remembered for his meritorious services to the Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movements.

Representative groups from various segments of society in AJK, including social and political workers, journalists, writers, poets, and workers of the Kashmir freedom movement, paid tribute to Nizami's legacy. A Fateha Khawani ceremony was held at Nizami's Mirpur residence, where participants prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace, this was reported by the APP's local correspondent in Mirpur.

Nizami's contributions to the Kashmir freedom movement were highlighted, including his role as news editor of "Sada-e-Kashmir" Radio in 1947. He was arrested by the Dogra rulers in Occupied Srinagar and later released in 1949. Nizami also served as the founder head of the Sericulture Department in AJK and authored several books on the Kashmir freedom movement.

The commemoration ceremony recognized Nizami's commitment to promoting healthy journalism in AJK and his efforts to highlight the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom. His legacy continues to inspire those fighting for Kashmir's rights and freedom.

APP/ahr/378

