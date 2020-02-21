UrduPoint.com
Abdul Haseeb Appointed As PIO RTI

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:14 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday transferred Abdul Haseeb, Deputy Secretary (Dev-II) Focal Person of Right to Information (RTI) as Public Information Officer (PIO).

The Competent Authority has nominated Deputy Secretary (AB), Finance Department as Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Right to Information (RTI).

The officer can be contacted on the following address: Deputy Secretary (AB), Telephone NO. 091-9210056, Fax 091-9210352.

