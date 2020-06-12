Abdul Haye hails tax free federal budget 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had won the hearts of people by presenting tax free federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had won the hearts of people by presenting tax free federal budget.

In his statement regarding Federal budget 2020-21, he said that no new tax had been imposed in the budget and he termed it a people friendly budget.

He said that special relief had been given to tax payers.

Abdul Haye said that people and business friendly budget 2020-21would definitely usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in thecountry.