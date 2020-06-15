UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Haye Khan Welcomes Provincial Budget 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Abdul Haye Khan welcomes provincial budget 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Monday the Punjab government had won the hearts of people by giving relief in the budget.

Giving his remarks on the provincial budget 2020-21, he said, "In budget, the people of south Punjab have been given their right.

" Unfortunately the past governments neglected the people of south Punjab, he added.

Haye Khan said that soon a civil secretariat in South Punjab would start working.

He said that development of less developed areas was among the priorities of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and PunjabChief Minister Usman Buzdar for giving people-friendly budget.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

16 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

39 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

1 hour ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.