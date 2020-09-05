Abdul Hye Dasti announces sewer scheme

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :CM Punjab's agricultural adviser Abdul Hye Dasti paid visit to densely populated area known at Tibba Kareem Abad here on Saturday.

A delegation of local NGO Mazdoor Itehad Welfare Tanzeem namely Malik Wazeer, Mumtaz Shah, Muhammad Azam, Abid Dasti, Imtiaz Bukhari, Ameer Bukhsh, Abdul Hameed, Zafar Abbas, Javed Hussain and others called on him and discussed in detail about local issues particularly of sewerage which had disturbed their common lives.

They complained to the adviser that sewer issue had emerged core problem for the entire area since long.

They said that water used to be entered into houses, especially during rainfall that damaged boundaries of homes' construction.

Upon hearing problem, Abdul Hye Dasti announced funds for laying new sewerage scheme on the occasion.

He asked officials of concerned departments to start work immediately in order to satisfy inhabitants of the area. He said the Government was leaving no stone unturned to facilitate people at their doorsteps.