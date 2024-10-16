- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Abdul Jabbar khan urges people to participate in public meeting on October 18 in Hyderabad
Abdul Jabbar Khan Urges People To Participate In Public Meeting On October 18 In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister and Ex-MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has appealed people of Sindh to participate in the public meeting on 18th October in connection with Karsaz incident in which Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto will address
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister and Ex-MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has appealed people of Sindh to participate in the public meeting on 18th October in connection with Karsaz incident in which Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto will address.
He expressed these views while addressing public different areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad.Jabbar said that PPP is the party of Martyrs,our leader Benazr Bhutto who was halted to return back to Pakistan after exile and was given felonious threats to be assassinated ,however she arrived without caring of her life , but unfortunately Karsaz incident happened in which scores of party workers were martyred.
He said that the PPP holds a public meeting on 18th October to pay homage to party workers as we know that Democracy in Pakistan had been strengthened due to sacrifices of the party workers. and democratic institutions doing their work with continuity.
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting3 minutes ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days3 minutes ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers3 minutes ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road12 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality12 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court21 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened5 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro5 minutes ago