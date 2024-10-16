Abdul Jabbar khan urges people to participate in public meeting on October 18 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister and Ex-MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has appealed people of Sindh to participate in the public meeting on 18th October in connection with Karsaz incident in which Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto will address.

He expressed these views while addressing public different areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad.Jabbar said that PPP is the party of Martyrs,our leader Benazr Bhutto who was halted to return back to Pakistan after exile and was given felonious threats to be assassinated ,however she arrived without caring of her life , but unfortunately Karsaz incident happened in which scores of party workers were martyred.

He said that the PPP holds a public meeting on 18th October to pay homage to party workers as we know that Democracy in Pakistan had been strengthened due to sacrifices of the party workers. and democratic institutions doing their work with continuity.