UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Khabeer Azad Asks Religious Scholars To Play Cohesive Role For Maintaining Peace In Moharram

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Abdul Khabeer Azad asks religious scholars to play cohesive role for maintaining peace in Moharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :prayer leader of Badhshi mosque Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stressed upon religious scholars to play cohesive role for maintaining law and order during upcoming sacred month Moharram-ul-Harram.

While addressing a meeting presided over by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here Tuesday, he said the holy month recommended great lesson of nurturing tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society.

He said Punjab government was aspirant of holding cooperation with Ulema and adding that they had to promote 'message of Pakistan'. According to him, credit for effective implementation of corona SOPs in mosques goes to ulema only.

Shan-ul-Haq said on the occasion that provincial government had conferred upon district government every authority to establish peace.

He said street lights' installation at processions' routes were carried out to facilitate mourners.

He said Wasa department was tasked to replace cover of sewerage holes. All out arrangements to control load-shedding on ninth and tenth moharram were being finalized.

RPO Waseem Syal informed that about 3210 morning congregations would be held in ninth and tenth moharram, with about 911 small and big processions would be taken out in first ten days of the holy month.

He said over 14,000 police officials would remain alert to avert any untoward situation on said days. He warned that no criminal activities would be allowed to happen and nefarious elements would be dealt with iron hand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Government Of Punjab Law And Order Alert Criminals Prayer Mosque All Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

57 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.