Abdul Khabeer calls for promoting inter-faith harmony for world peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad Wednesday called for promoting inter-faith harmony for lasting peace in the world.

During the meeting with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby in Landon at Lambeth Palace, he said, to achieve inter-faith harmony among the world all the religious scholars and other leaders should join hands.

"Today we need to encourage dialogue and table talks to resolve all issues, ensure the respect of humanity, brotherhood," Abdul Khabeer said.

He said, islam is the religion of peace and brotherhood and urged people from all schools of thought to respect each other feelings, said a news release received here.

While welcoming Abdul Khabeer at Lambeth Palace, Archbishop appreciated the services rendered by Abdul Khabeer for the promotion of inter-faith harmony in the world.

"Today oppression in the world must be stopped and all the issues should be resolved through dialogue not with war as all the religions preach the humanity," Arch Bishop said.

Archbishop said that he had received great love and respect from Pakistan during his recent visit, adding that "I thought religious place of all the religions should preach peace and love from there," he added.