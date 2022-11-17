UrduPoint.com

Abdul Khabeer Calls For Promoting Inter-faith Harmony For World Peace

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Abdul Khabeer calls for promoting inter-faith harmony for world peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad Wednesday called for promoting inter-faith harmony for lasting peace in the world.

During the meeting with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby in Landon at Lambeth Palace, he said, to achieve inter-faith harmony among the world all the religious scholars and other leaders should join hands.

"Today we need to encourage dialogue and table talks to resolve all issues, ensure the respect of humanity, brotherhood," Abdul Khabeer said.

He said, islam is the religion of peace and brotherhood and urged people from all schools of thought to respect each other feelings, said a news release received here.

While welcoming Abdul Khabeer at Lambeth Palace, Archbishop appreciated the services rendered by Abdul Khabeer for the promotion of inter-faith harmony in the world.

"Today oppression in the world must be stopped and all the issues should be resolved through dialogue not with war as all the religions preach the humanity," Arch Bishop said.

Archbishop said that he had received great love and respect from Pakistan during his recent visit, adding that "I thought religious place of all the religions should preach peace and love from there," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Visit Bishop All From Love

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

3 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

3 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

3 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

3 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

6 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.