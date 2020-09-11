Abdul Khalid inaugurates Pak-China Friendship Tree Planting Campaign in Abbottabad

Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Khaliq Friday inaugurated the tee plantation drive by planting a sapling in the greenery of Commissioner House Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Khaliq Friday inaugurated the tee plantation drive by planting a sapling in the greenery of Commissioner House Abbottabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Khaliq said that Pak-China Friendship Association is planting 20,000 saplings in the province under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Program and so far trees have been planted in Islamabad and Kohat in connection with this campaign.

While praising the role of Pak-China Friendship Association in making Clean and Green Pakistan a success, he said that the organization was working day and night to promote Pak-China friendship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government was also providing all possible cooperation and support for the success of these efforts.

He said that reforestation would help in reducing environmental pollution and China has shown goodwill towards Pakistan by being a part of this campaign.

He said that the CPEC project is also a great sign of Pak-China friendship and cooperation while the Hazara Division would also benefit the most from the communication, industrial and energy projects.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Hazara Akbar Khan and Provincial General Secretary of Pak-China Friendship Association Ali Nawaz Gilani. Shahbaz Mohammad Khan, SSP Traffic Tariq Khan and other officers of District Administration and Forest Department were also present on the occasion.