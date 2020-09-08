Abdul Khalique Jhatial posted as SDPO Chalgari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region has issued posting orders of two Deputy Superintendents of Police here on Tuesday.

According to an office order, Abdul Khalique Jhatial, DSP awaiting for posting in AIGP office was transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chalgari, district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

Javed Iqbal Jatt, DSP awaiting for posting in AIGP, office was transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters Mirpurkhas against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.