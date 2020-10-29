Abdul Latif Afridi gets 546 votes in SCBA election from Lahore

Senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi, backed by Asma Jehangir Group (Independent Lawyers Group), got 546 votes in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2020-21 for president slot from Lahore polling station on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi, backed by Asma Jehangir Group (Independent Lawyers Group), got 546 votes in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2020-21 for president slot from Lahore polling station on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, rival candidate Abdul Sattar Khan of Hamid Khan Group (Professional Lawyers Group) secured 376 votes.

Ahmad Shahzad Rana, Asma Jehangir Group's candidate for secretary general slot, managed to secure 688 votes whereas Hamid Khan Groups' candidate Amir Sohail Saleemi got 214 votes.

A total of 939 voters, out of 1329 registered voters in Lahore, exercised their right to elect a new cabinet.

The polling started at 8.00 am and continued till 5pm with an hour break from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

Former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former president SCBA Hamid Khan, former president Lahore Bar Association Mansoor Afridi and others cast their vote in Lahore.