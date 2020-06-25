Abdul Latif posted as new CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government has posted Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning (F&P) Vehari Adul Latif as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company on deputation basis.

According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration department Punjab, ADC F&P Vehari Abdul Latif was transferred and posted as CEO Multan Waste Management Company while the terms and conditions of his deputation shall be settled separately.

While his predecessor Nasir Shahzad was transferred and directed to report to Admin wing of Services & General department Punjab for further orders.

