UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Latif Posted As New CEO MWMC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

Abdul Latif posted as new CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government has posted Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning (F&P) Vehari Adul Latif as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company on deputation basis.

According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration department Punjab, ADC F&P Vehari Abdul Latif was transferred and posted as CEO Multan Waste Management Company while the terms and conditions of his deputation shall be settled separately.

While his predecessor Nasir Shahzad  was transferred and directed to report to Admin wing of Services & General department Punjab for further orders.

APP /sak1955 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Nasir Vehari

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on playersâ€™ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemenâ€™s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.