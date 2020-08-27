UrduPoint.com
Abdul Majeed Zuhrani Posted As AC Latifabad

Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

Abdul Majeed Zuhrani posted as AC Latifabad

The Sindh Government Thursday posted Abdul Majeed Zuhrani as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government Thursday posted Abdul Majeed Zuhrani as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued here, Zuhrani, an ex-PCS officer of BS-17 who was posted in Tando Muhammad Khan district, would replace Aijaz Ali Halepoto.

Halepoto was arrested by a team of Anti Corruption Establishment,Sukkur district, in a case pertaining to a land scam. He was shifted to Sukkur immediately after his arrest from Hyderabad. The provincial government has directed Halepoto to report at Services, General Administration and Coordination Department in Karachi.

