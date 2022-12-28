Abdul Qadir Gillani calls on PM

Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, a former member of the National Assembly and son of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, a former member of the National Assembly and son of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the current political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interests were discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.