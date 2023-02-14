UrduPoint.com

Abdul Qadir Gillani Submits Nomination Papers For By Poll In NA-158

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Abdul Qadir Gillani submits nomination papers for by poll in NA-158

Pakistan Peoples Party's ex-Member National Assembly Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani on Tuesday submitted nomination papers for by-polls in NA-158

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's ex-Member National Assembly Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani on Tuesday submitted nomination papers for by-polls in NA-158.

While talking to media persons here, Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani remarked that PPP always served the masses practically however the other political parties remained restricted to lip services only.

PPP completed multi-billion projects in south Punjab and put the region on way leading to progress and prosperity, he said and added that opponents were making propaganda only.

On this occasion, MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani, ex-MPA Syed Ali Mujtuba Gillani, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam and many other PPP workers were also present.

