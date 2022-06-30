Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization letters to FDI employees

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday distributed regularization letters to 26 employees of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Islamabad, who played a vital role in COVID-19 vaccine management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday distributed regularization letters to 26 employees of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Islamabad, who played a vital role in COVID-19 vaccine management.

Addressing the 'regularization letters distribution Ceremony', the minister said that the ministry considers its 'human resource' as its biggest strength and the employee-centered approach is embedded in the fundamentals of the ministry's working philosophy.

He said that the government has adopted a merit-based policy for strengthening the institutions. "Today we celebrate another milestone as 26 trained officials are being regularized in the Federal Directorate of Immunization.

" He congratulated the employees and said the ministry has always taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of its staff members. All the success achieved by the ministry was not possible without the guidance and support of the top political leadership of Pakistan.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment stating that health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on FDI's Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to ensure maximum prevention of 12 Vaccine-Preventable Diseases.

He urged all parents and care providers to 'get your child vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases in six visits to get 12 vaccine shots containing lifesaving antigens by the age of 15 months'.