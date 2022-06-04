UrduPoint.com

Abdul Qadir Patel To Inaugurate Immunization Drive On June 6

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel will inaugurate a special immunization campaign being commenced in the entire district from June 6 to 14, at District Health Authority Office Khayaban, Sir Syed Hospital on Monday

District Surveillance Coordinator Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that during the campaign, the vaccination included in the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) would be given to infants, while Tetanus Toxoid (TT) injections would be administered to pregnant women.

He added that children from 18 months to five years old would also be vaccinated with DTP, adding that all arrangements had been finalized, while training of medical officers at the union council level had also been completed.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) is a disease prevention activity aimed at reducing illness, disability and mortality from childhood diseases.

During the campaign, he said, Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis vaccinations would be administered to the children below two years of age.

Dr Waqar further stressed, "A healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district".

