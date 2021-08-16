UrduPoint.com

Abdul Raheem Soomro Appointed As Chief Operating Officer HESCO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Abdul Raheem Soomro appointed as Chief Operating Officer HESCO

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has posted BPS-20 Abdul Raheem Soomro, who was recently repatriated by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Abdul Ahad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has posted BPS-20 Abdul Raheem Soomro, who was recently repatriated by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Abdul Ahad.

A notification in this regard was issued on Monday.

Similarly, Chief Engineer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, who rejoined the parent organization after he was relieved by Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), has been given the post of Chief Commercial Officer.

The Quetta Electric Power Company (QESCO) relieved Additional Chief Engineer Nisar Ahmed Memon has been assigned the charge of Operation Circle HESCO.

Riaz Ahmed Pathan and Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh have been posted as the Superintending Engineer HESCO Larr Circle and Regional Manager M&T, respectively.

The company has given the additional charge of Manager Commercial to Deputy Manager Commercial Zaki Mukhtiar.

The SDO Memon Hospital Subdivision Fiaz Ahmed Naich has been posted as SDO GC Subdivision II.

Related Topics

Multan Quetta Company Hyderabad Sukkur Circle Post Southern Electric Power Company Limited QESCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ex-Afghan Interior Chief Jalali Denies Reports of ..

Ex-Afghan Interior Chief Jalali Denies Reports of Taliban Job Offer

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffered a lot due to Afghan war: Shibli ..

Pakistan suffered a lot due to Afghan war: Shibli Faraz

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP stresses to acknowledge Pakistan's sac ..

Governor KP stresses to acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism

3 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in firing at Dalazak Ro ..

Four killed, three injured in firing at Dalazak Road

3 minutes ago
 Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to M ..

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to Morocco

15 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Needs Support From International Commu ..

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Community Now More Than Ever - ICRC

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.