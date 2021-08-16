Abdul Raheem Soomro appointed as Chief Operating Officer HESCO

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has posted BPS-20 Abdul Raheem Soomro, who was recently repatriated by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Abdul Ahad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has posted BPS-20 Abdul Raheem Soomro, who was recently repatriated by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Abdul Ahad.

A notification in this regard was issued on Monday.

Similarly, Chief Engineer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, who rejoined the parent organization after he was relieved by Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), has been given the post of Chief Commercial Officer.

The Quetta Electric Power Company (QESCO) relieved Additional Chief Engineer Nisar Ahmed Memon has been assigned the charge of Operation Circle HESCO.

Riaz Ahmed Pathan and Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh have been posted as the Superintending Engineer HESCO Larr Circle and Regional Manager M&T, respectively.

The company has given the additional charge of Manager Commercial to Deputy Manager Commercial Zaki Mukhtiar.

The SDO Memon Hospital Subdivision Fiaz Ahmed Naich has been posted as SDO GC Subdivision II.