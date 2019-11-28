Abdul Razak Dawood congratulates PFC for conducting successful consecutive 11th Interiors

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and InvestmentAbdul Razak Dawood Thursday felicitated Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief ExecutiveMian Kashif Ashfaq for conducting 11th consecutive Interiors Pakistan' exhibitions successfullyacross the country to promote local furniture sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and InvestmentAbdul Razak Dawood Thursday felicitated Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief ExecutiveMian Kashif Ashfaq for conducting 11th consecutive Interiors Pakistan' exhibitions successfullyacross the country to promote local furniture sector.In a congratulatory message addressed to PFC Chief after visiting in 3-day mega 11th "InteriorsPakistan" as a chief guest on its concluding day at Expo Center Lahore, Abdul Razak Dawoodsaid the PFC events were boosting economy through domestic and international visitation,facilitating small business growth by connecting buyers and sellers, knowledge sharing leading toinnovation and business collaboration and providing a platform for international trade andinvestment.

He said that during expo visit, he has seen that furniture industry has full potential for boostingexport provided they focus more on its quality at par with international standards.

He said thatPrime Minister Imran Khan is very clear to provide best possible excellent package of incentivesto fully encourage the private sector to push up volume of export.He asked PFC chief to come up with concrete and viable proposals so corrective and resultoriented measures were taken timely to achieve the targets as envisioned by the Prime Minister.He said always feel free to visit him for help accelerate the pace of economic growth in thecountry and he is all the time ready to provide the business a viable cushion for ease of doingbusiness.