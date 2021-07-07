Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to boost business activities

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce,Industries and Production, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday stressed the need for expanding regional trade to boost business activities

The focus should be given to promote trade with regional countries, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The China, he said is an important country for Pakistan.

Chinese investors are taking keen interest in this part of the region, he said adding that 50 percent investment is coming from China. Replying to a question about tough condition demanded by IMF from Pakistan, he said the Finance Minister is handling international monetary funds in a proper manner. To another question about sluggish trend of exports, he said COVID was factor for slow business activity. He hoped that increasing exports would improve the situation.