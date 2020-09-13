Abdul Razaq Dawood inaugurates cargo shed at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood has said that the business community of Sialkot has served the country and the nation by building a beautiful and functional international airport in the private sector.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) cargo shed at Sialkot airport.

He said the government would use all its resources to make the project successful. He said that a state-of-the-art scanning machine worth Rs 300 million would be provided from the Export Development Fund to Sialkot International Airport for immediate inspection of export goods sent abroad.

SIAL Chairman Mian Naeem Javed, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, former chairmen Mian Muhammad Riaz, Engr Khawar Anwar Khwaja, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, Cargo Terminal Manager Syed Ali Azhar Amir, Manager Airport Handling Services Tariq Mahmood, Manager Relations. Public Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Assistant Manager, Customer Services Adnan Hameed Khalil and other airport officials were present.

He said that in order to improve the condition of all roads connecting the airport, he would personally talk to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and try to improve the road network.

The adviser also visited the airport terminal building and praised its quality. He was also presented with a SIAL shield.