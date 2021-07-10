(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood on Saturday visited the vaccination centre of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He appreciated the efforts of FCCI to contain coronavirus and assured that he would recommend to the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccine especially for exporters who had to travel abroad where certificates of these vaccination were accepted.

On the occasion, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed briefed about the overall performance of the vaccination centre and said: "We are not only motivating people to get jabs against coronavirus but also providing this facility in a most friendly and peaceful climate".

He said that exporters directly linked with FCCI have to face problems in getting vaccination of certified medicines which were accepted in different countries.

He said that in order to facilitate them, the NCOC may be requested to provide sufficient quantities of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so that they could avoid quarantine during their foreign trips.

Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj and ZafarIqbal Sarwar also accompanied him.