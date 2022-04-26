UrduPoint.com

Abdul Rehman Kanju Assumes Charge As Minister Of State For Interior

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Abdul Rehman Kanju assumes charge as Minister of State for Interior

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Tuesday took charge as Minister of State for Interior Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Tuesday took charge as Minister of State for Interior Division.

Officials of the Interior Ministry welcome him upon his arrival at the ministry, said a press release.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar briefed the minister about the affairs of the ministry and various public welfare projects, it further said.

The minister said that he joined the politics to serve the masses.

Facilities would be provided to the masses at NADRA, Passport, FIA and other ministry's departments, he said.

He said that they would make effort to address public problems at their doorsteps.

