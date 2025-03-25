Abdul Rehman wins 2 awards at 'Best Diplomat' Competition in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Abdul Rehman, a young Pakistani professional, has made the nation proud by winning two prestigious awards at the "Best Diplomat" competition held in New York, USA.

According to the details, Rehman, who currently serves as the Director of Finance at FAST University, a leading institution in Pakistan, triumphed in a highly competitive event that saw participation from over 50 countries.

The competition tested the diplomatic skills, negotiation tactics, and leadership acumen of diplomats from around the world. Abdul Rehman stood out for his exceptional abilities, earning the "Best Diplomatic Stance Award" and the "Outstanding Diplomacy Award.

" By securing the most awards in the competition, Rehman has not only enhanced his personal reputation but has also brought recognition to Pakistan on the global stage.

This achievement underscores the immense talent present in Pakistan, dispelling any notions of a lack of potential. Rehman’s success serves as a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation, proving that hard work, dedication, and skill can lead to remarkable accomplishments, even on the world’s biggest platforms.