Abdul Salam Shaikh posted as SSP Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Abdul Salam Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) on Tuesday posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad vice Adeel Hussain Chandio transferred.

According to a notification, Abdul Salam Shaikh awaiting posting in CPO Sindh is transferred and posted as SSP Hyderabad vice Adeel Hussain Chandio transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.