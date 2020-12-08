UrduPoint.com
Abdul Salam Shaikh Posted As SSP Hyderabad

Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:58 PM

Abdul Salam Shaikh posted as SSP Hyderabad

Abdul Salam Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) on Tuesday posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad vice Adeel Hussain Chandio transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Abdul Salam Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) on Tuesday posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad vice Adeel Hussain Chandio transferred.

According to a notification, Abdul Salam Shaikh awaiting posting in CPO Sindh is transferred and posted as SSP Hyderabad vice Adeel Hussain Chandio transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

