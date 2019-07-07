UrduPoint.com
Abdul Sattar Edhi, A Real Manifestation Of Love For Poor: Says NA Speaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:20 PM

Abdul Sattar Edhi, a real manifestation of love for poor: Says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has paid rich tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary being commemorated on 8th July and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

The Speaker paying rich tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi said he was a philanthropist, a revered humanitarian and a strong proponent of interfaith harmony, said a news release.

He said that he was a real manifestation of love for socially vulnerable, helpless and poor. The Speaker said Abdul Sattar Edhi sahib devoted his life for helping downtrodden and marginalized segments of the society.

Qaiser said he helped the humanity irrespective of cast, creed and religion.

He said his services in the country and abroad would always be remembered.

The Speaker Asad Qaiser said helping the underprivileged is not our religious obligation but our social responsibility.

He said the incumbent government was cognisant of the plight of underprivileged segments of the society thus created a Division to bring all the social services under one umbrella and launched Ehsaas and other programs besides allocating substantial funds for the purpose.

He called upon the affluent segments of the society to extend financial supportto socially vulnerable and marginalised segments of the society.

