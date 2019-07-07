UrduPoint.com
Abdul Sattar Edhi Pride Of Humanity: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

Abdul Sattar Edhi pride of humanity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi was pride of humanity and true face of Pakistan whose life was a beacon of light for all social workers.

While paying tributes to Edhi on his third death anniversary, he said that Abdul Sattar Edhi had served people without any discrimination and shared their sorrows.

"His life teaches us that a person alone can serve humanity if intentions are sincere," he added.

The CM said the Ehsaas Programme of the government was in line with the working-style of Edhi and its sole aim was to extend helping hands to under privileged people which will keep alive the tradition of serving humanity.

