Open Menu

Abdul Sattar Edhi’s Services For Humanity To Be Remembered For Long Time

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Abdul Sattar Edhi’s services for humanity to be remembered for long time

The Chairman of Mohibban-e-Watan Party Pakistan, Pir Mian Muhammad Hayat Shah Khagga, on Monday heaped praised on the unparalleled services of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and termed him as a great savior of suffering humanity

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Chairman of Mohibban-e-Watan Party Pakistan, Pir Mian Muhammad Hayat Shah Khagga, on Monday heaped praised on the unparalleled services of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and termed him as a great savior of suffering humanity.

In a statement, he remarked that Edhi’s seven decades of social service were unforgettable and the void left by his demise was irreplaceable for centuries.

Abdul Sattar Edhi's life was a precious asset to Pakistan, illuminating the country's name globally through his matchless service to humanity. His tireless dedication to the welfare of the needy and destitute has left an indelible mark on the world, making him an icon of compassion and philanthropy, Hayat Shah Khagga said.

He founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world, along with homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, and orphanages across Pakistan.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Edhi's commitment never wavered. His philosophy was simple to serve people without any prejudice. His legacy continues to inspire countless individuals and organizations to work towards the betterment of society, regardless of their background or beliefs, maintained Khagga.

Edhi's contributions went beyond immediate relief efforts, Hayat Shah Khagga said and added he played a crucial role in fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility among Pakistanis. His example has shown that one person's dedication could indeed make a significant difference in the lives of millions.

APP/qbs/atf

Related Topics

Pakistan World Abdul Sattar Edhi Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associate ..

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

20 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

23 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

23 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

23 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

23 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrest ..

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

8 minutes ago
 Minister directs NHA to make organization profitab ..

Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing

8 minutes ago
 Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security ..

Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan

8 minutes ago
 HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power su ..

HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

8 minutes ago
 Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating ..

Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan