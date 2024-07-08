Abdul Sattar Edhi’s Services For Humanity To Be Remembered For Long Time
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Chairman of Mohibban-e-Watan Party Pakistan, Pir Mian Muhammad Hayat Shah Khagga, on Monday heaped praised on the unparalleled services of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and termed him as a great savior of suffering humanity.
In a statement, he remarked that Edhi’s seven decades of social service were unforgettable and the void left by his demise was irreplaceable for centuries.
Abdul Sattar Edhi's life was a precious asset to Pakistan, illuminating the country's name globally through his matchless service to humanity. His tireless dedication to the welfare of the needy and destitute has left an indelible mark on the world, making him an icon of compassion and philanthropy, Hayat Shah Khagga said.
He founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world, along with homeless shelters, rehabilitation centers, and orphanages across Pakistan.
Despite facing numerous challenges, Edhi's commitment never wavered. His philosophy was simple to serve people without any prejudice. His legacy continues to inspire countless individuals and organizations to work towards the betterment of society, regardless of their background or beliefs, maintained Khagga.
Edhi's contributions went beyond immediate relief efforts, Hayat Shah Khagga said and added he played a crucial role in fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility among Pakistanis. His example has shown that one person's dedication could indeed make a significant difference in the lives of millions.
