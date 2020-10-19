Abdul Sattar Jatoi assumes charge as Director (Admin) LU hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :In pursuance of Sindh Government's order, Abdul Sattar Jatoi, an officer of (BS-20) has assumed the charge to the post of Director (Admin, Accounts and Development) at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro.

According to a notification issued by provincial Secretary Health, Abdul Sattar Jatoi s/o Saadullah has assumed the charge of the above mentioned post with effect from September 22, 2020.