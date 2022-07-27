UrduPoint.com

Abdul Sattar Jatoi Assumes Charge As Director Admn Liaquat University Hospital

July 27, 2022



Director Admin and Accounts Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Abdul Sattar Jatoi resumed his charge on Wednesday in light of the orders of the Sindh Government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Director Admin and Accounts Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Abdul Sattar Jatoi resumed his charge on Wednesday in light of the orders of the Sindh Government.

On arrival at Civil Hospital Hyderabad, the administrative officers of the hospital, including Medical Superintendent Dr.

Mubashir Ali Kolachi, besides doctors, nurses and paramedical staff warmly welcomed Abdul Sattar Jatoi and congratulated him by presenting him with bouquets of flowers.

He paid a detailed visit to Civil Hospital Hyderabad along with CivilHospital Administrative Officer, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, AMSGeneral Dr. Shahid islam Junejo and other officers.

