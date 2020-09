Abdul Sattar Jatoi posted as Director (Admin) LU Hospital

Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Director (Admin, Accounts and Dev) (BS-20) Health department, is posted as Director (Admin, Accounts & Dev) Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Director (Admin, Accounts and Dev) (BS-20) Health department, is posted as Director (Admin, Accounts & Dev) Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro.

According to notification, Abdul Sattar Jatoi, awaiting posting, has been posted as Director Admin, Accounts and Development, LU hospital against existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.