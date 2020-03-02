Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR Deptt

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allotted the charge as Section Officer (Admin) Information and Public Relations Department to Abdul Waheed PMS BS-17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allotted the charge as Section Officer (Admin) Information and Public Relations Department to Abdul Waheed PMS BS-17, said a notification issued by the department here Monday.