Abdul Waheed directs to complete facilities in civil hospital

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that all-out efforts would be made to provide best medical facilities to people in civil hospital while directions has also been issued to hospital administration to complete progressive work in hospital.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of hospital administration regarding health facilities in civil hospital here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he directed the hospital administration to complete arrangements of cleanliness, medicines and ambulance in the hospital while divisional and district administration to cooperate with hospital administration in health services.

Abdul Waheed said that the safety of precious lives was the topmost priority of health department and absence of doctors and pare medical staff would not be tolerated in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Iqabl Meerani, Director Health, Dr Akram Sultan, Director Information, Shafeeq Hussain and others were also present on the meeting.

