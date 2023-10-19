Abdul Wali Kakar meets Balighur Rehman

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest besides promoting inter-provincial relations during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

Welcoming his counterpart to Lahore, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area, adding that development and prosperity of Balochistan is essential for the development of the country. He said a sizeable number of scholarships and seats have been reserved for the students of Balochistan in the universities and medical colleges in Punjab.

The Governor Punjab also apprised Governor Balochistan about the steps taken as chancellor in universities. He said that consortiums have been formed in seven important areas in the universities, adding, the aim is to strengthen linkages between academia and industry and to suggest recommendations for improvement in these key areas.

Hailing the initiatives for Baloch students, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar thanked the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for his hospitality.

