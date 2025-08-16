Abdul Wali Khan University Donates One Day Salary For Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In a gesture of solidarity, the faculty, staff and administration of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan have pledged to donate one day’s salary to support families affected by the recent devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The decision was announced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, who expressed deep sympathy for the flood victims and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to aiding those in distress.
"In these challenging times, it is our moral duty to stand with the affected families and extend whatever support we can,”he stated.
He emphasized that national unity and compassion are the true measures of a society’s strength during crises.
Highlighting the university’s broader role, the Vice Chancellor noted that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is not only dedicated to academic excellence but also actively fulfills its social responsibilities.
