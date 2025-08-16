Open Menu

Abdul Wali Khan University Donates One Day Salary For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Abdul Wali Khan University donates one day salary for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In a gesture of solidarity, the faculty, staff and administration of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan have pledged to donate one day’s salary to support families affected by the recent devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was announced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, who expressed deep sympathy for the flood victims and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to aiding those in distress.

"In these challenging times, it is our moral duty to stand with the affected families and extend whatever support we can,”he stated.

He emphasized that national unity and compassion are the true measures of a society’s strength during crises.

Highlighting the university’s broader role, the Vice Chancellor noted that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is not only dedicated to academic excellence but also actively fulfills its social responsibilities.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

3 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

3 hours ago
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

6 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

7 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

7 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan