Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) academic council approves online learning

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The 17th Academic Council Meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) held Friday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq approved online Learning Management System(LMS).

On the occasion, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Sher Afazal, Prof. Dr. Niaz, Prof. Dr. Sultan Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Zahid Marwat, Prof. Dr. Said Ul-Islam, registrar Mian Salim, director QEC Dr. Wahid Murad, director ORIQ Dr. Hazir Rehman, Director Administration Dr. Atiq Rahman attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Atiq Rahman gave a detailed briefing on LMS, saying that the online classes on trial basis of related software yield hundred percent result.

He said that it had been decided that online classes will be started regularly from June 1 adding apart from online classes, it includes online examination, online attendance, quiz fee records, virtual classroom, course material, videos, online assignment submission and online messages with teachers.

VC Dr. Zahoor ul Haq appreciated the efforts of Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman of Computer Science Department, saying in such short duration the preparation of software was made possible.

"Now in current situation our first priority will be to educate students through LMS and surely it will be a great success," the VC observed.