UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) Academic Council Approves Online Learning

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) academic council approves online learning

The 17th Academic Council Meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) held Friday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq approved online Learning Management System(LMS)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The 17th Academic Council Meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) held Friday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq approved online Learning Management System(LMS).

On the occasion, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Sher Afazal, Prof. Dr. Niaz, Prof. Dr. Sultan Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Zahid Marwat, Prof. Dr. Said Ul-Islam, registrar Mian Salim, director QEC Dr. Wahid Murad, director ORIQ Dr. Hazir Rehman, Director Administration Dr. Atiq Rahman attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Atiq Rahman gave a detailed briefing on LMS, saying that the online classes on trial basis of related software yield hundred percent result.

He said that it had been decided that online classes will be started regularly from June 1 adding apart from online classes, it includes online examination, online attendance, quiz fee records, virtual classroom, course material, videos, online assignment submission and online messages with teachers.

VC Dr. Zahoor ul Haq appreciated the efforts of Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman of Computer Science Department, saying in such short duration the preparation of software was made possible.

"Now in current situation our first priority will be to educate students through LMS and surely it will be a great success," the VC observed.

Related Topics

Mardan June From

Recent Stories

World Rugby postpones July Tests over coronavirus

23 seconds ago

S.African brewery vats become soup pots to feed ne ..

24 seconds ago

Three Russians charged in Sri Lanka for stealing w ..

26 seconds ago

NEPRA appellate tribunal established

1 minute ago

German Lawmaker Concerned Over Regulator's Decisio ..

1 minute ago

Rupee recovers 1 paisa against dollar in interbank ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.