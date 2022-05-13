Abdul Wasay condemns blast in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Karachi's Saddar Area occured late Thursday.

In a message issued here, he has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the bomb blast in which one person was killed and thirteen other were injured.

The minister expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured and urged the Sindh government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.