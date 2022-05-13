UrduPoint.com

Abdul Wasay Condemns Blast In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Abdul Wasay condemns blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Karachi's Saddar Area occured late Thursday.

In a message issued here, he has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the bomb blast in which one person was killed and thirteen other were injured.

The minister expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured and urged the Sindh government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Bomb Blast Saddar Family Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dolla ..

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dollar

32 minutes ago
 Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

45 minutes ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

45 minutes ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

46 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

1 hour ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.