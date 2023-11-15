Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission for academic session 2022-2023 for MBBS & BDS seats

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Wednesday said that provincial government was paying special attention on the Health Sector in order to improve quality health facilities for patients.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting of academic session 2022-2023 regarding allotment of seats for nomination, selection of candidates in the waiting list admission MBBS and BDS seat of Public Sector Medical and Dental Colleges of Balochsista at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri, Principal of Bolan Medical College (BMC) Quetta Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zehri, Principal Jhalwan Medical College Khuzdar Dr. Samad Gichki, Registrar Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Syed Aurangzeb, Principal Loralai Medical College Dr. Saleem, Additional Secretary Law Department Saeed Iqbal, Vice Principal Makran Medical College Dr.

Abdul Waheed Buledi, PS Abdul Waheed Bolan Medical College Quetta, In-charge Admission Bolan Medical College Quetta Nadeem, Section Officer Nizamuddin and Staff Officer Shaukat Zehri.

Balochistan Quetta, waiting list admission for the academic session 2022-2023 for MBBS and BDS seats, nomination/selection of candidates were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Addressing that meeting, Secretary Health said that Balochistan government was paying special attention on the medical sector saying that revolutionary measures have been taken in this sector.

He said that Health Department was very important while medical education was the backbone in the field of medicine.

All institutions need to contribute to the education field of Balochistan so that there students can get higher education opportunities in higher educational institutions, he said.